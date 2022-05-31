Embiid underwent surgery Monday to repair his sprained right thumb and his left index finger, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid suffered the thumb injury in Game 3 of the second-round playoff matchup against the Raptors, but it was overshadowed by the orbital fracture and concussion the big man suffered during the closeout game of the series. Despite career-highs in games played (68) and points (30.6), Embiid dealt with numerous injuries during the 2021-22 campaign, so it's encouraging to see him escape the grueling season without any major setbacks. Per Shams, neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid's availability for training camp, so the MVP candidate should be fully healthy heading into the 2022-23 campaign.