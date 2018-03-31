76ers' Joel Embiid: Undergoes surgery, could be back in two weeks

Embiid (eye) underwent successful surgery and could return in two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

From a medical perspective, there's a chance Embiid is able to return in two weeks, though Wojnarowski notes that the exact date could be affected by Embiid's pain threshold. Regardless, there seem to be solid odds of him returning to the floor during the first round of the postseason. More information on his recovery should arrive as he reaches various milestones, such as resuming workouts and participating in shootarounds.