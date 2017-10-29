76ers' Joel Embiid: Undergoes X-rays
Embiid underwent X-rays on his right hand after Saturday's win over the Mavericks. Tim McMahon of ESPN.com reports.
The X-rays came back negative, but it's something to monitor heading into Monday's game against the Rockets.
