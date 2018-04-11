76ers' Joel Embiid: Unlikely to play in Game 1 of playoffs
Embiid (face) said Wednesday that he was unlikely to be available to play in Game 1 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Embiid left open the possibility that he could make an unexpected improvement and play Saturday, saying "there's still a chance." However, if everything goes as planned, the All-Star big man will likely remain sidelined as he continues to work back from an orbital fracture. Continue to monitor his status up until the start of the playoffs this weekend and until Embiid is cleared for a return, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes should fill in at center.
