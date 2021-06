Embiid (knee) is doubtful to play in Game 5 against the Wizards on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid had an MRI on his right knee on Tuesday, which resulted in him being labeled as "doubtful" for Wednesday's game. Wojnarowski reported that the 27-year-old MVP candidate is set for further evaluations in the next day, which should shed more light on his availability going forward. If Embiid is ruled out for Game 5, Dwight Howard and Mike Scott could see upticks in minutes.