76ers' Joel Embiid: Upgraded to probable Thursday

Embiid (eye) has been upgraded to probable for Game 3 against the Heat on Thursday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was originally given a doubtful designation and was expected to miss a third straight playoff game, but he's since been upgraded to probable after being reevaluated. That likely means Embiid went through some sort of contact during shootaround and felt comfortable enough to be cleared. While it will still be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off, Embiid is fully expected to be back in the lineup and should reclaim a starting role right away. Considering the location of the injury, it doesn't seem likely he has restrictions, unless of course his conditioning isn't where it needs to be. Either way, this is great news for the 76ers, who will be getting their All-Star center back. In the corresponding move, Ersan Ilyasova will head to the bench, while Amir Johnson's minutes should take a hit as well.