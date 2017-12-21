76ers' Joel Embiid: Upgraded to probable Thursday
Embiid (back) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's matchup against the Raptors, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. A final decision on his status will be made after he goes through pregame warmups.
Though the 76ers are often extremely cautious with their star big man, they apparently feel good about Embiid's health considering he went through morning shootaround. The team is still holding off on a final word until Embiid goes through pregame warmups, but he's certainly trending in the right direction. If he's ultimately cleared to play, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson would seemingly regress back into their usual roles.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...