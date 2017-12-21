76ers' Joel Embiid: Upgraded to probable Thursday

Embiid (back) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's matchup against the Raptors, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. A final decision on his status will be made after he goes through pregame warmups.

Though the 76ers are often extremely cautious with their star big man, they apparently feel good about Embiid's health considering he went through morning shootaround. The team is still holding off on a final word until Embiid goes through pregame warmups, but he's certainly trending in the right direction. If he's ultimately cleared to play, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson would seemingly regress back into their usual roles.