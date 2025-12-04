Embiid (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was previously listed as doubtful, but the big man may attempt to give it a go. Paul George (knee) has been ruled out, so that may have factored into the decision. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so Embiid playing in one of these games would be the best-case scenario for his fantasy managers with his restrictions.