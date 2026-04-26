Embiid (abdomen) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's Game 4 of the first-round series against the Celtics, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid underwent an appendectomy April 10 and has been sidelined since, but he has a chance to suit up for Sunday's contest. Embiid participated in on-court work Saturday and will likely go through pregame warmups to determine his availability for the pivotal Game 4.