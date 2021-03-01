Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid (ankle) is "very questionable" to play in Monday's game against Indiana, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Embiid emerged from Saturday's loss to the Cavs with a sore right ankle, and it's still bothering him to the point that he could end up missing his first game since Feb. 15. In the event Embiid is ultimately ruled out, Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley would likely handle most of the minutes at center. Philadelphia is already without Tobias Harris, who will miss a second straight game due to a knee issue.