Embiid (orbital) is warming up with the intention of playing in Friday's Game 3 against the Heat, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Embiid's return is gaining real momentum. It seems likely at this point that his status is a true game-time decision despite the center being officially listed as doubtful. In a different situation, Embiid could be on a minutes limit, but with the 76ers down 2-0, he may play every minute needed from him.