Embiid was wearing a soft brace on his right hand/wrist during Friday's practice, but 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said the big man is fine heading into Saturday's Game 4 in Toronto, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rivers added, "He's good. We did a lot of stuff in [Friday's practice]. We just don't want anybody to hit his arm/hand. But he was fine." Embiid looked more than fine during Wednesday's Game 3 win, registering a second consecutive 30-point double-double and connecting on a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime. The MVP candidate has averaged 27.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across the first three games of the opening-round series.