Embiid (knee) and the 76ers are consulting doctors and considering alternative options for his injured knee, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Embiid, who has played just 19 games this season as he continues to manage a left knee injury, is now considering alternative options after current load management efforts and injections have not led to the desired improvements. Since returning from the All-Star break, Embiid has totaled 15 or fewer points in back-to-back games for the first time in nearly four years, and reportedly experienced swelling in his left knee following Saturday's loss to the Nets. Although listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Bulls, considering the repeated swelling in his knee and the proven ineffectiveness of current treatment methods, it wouldn't be shocking to see Embiid shut down for an extended period.