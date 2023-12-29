Embiid (ankle), who is sitting out Friday's game against the Rockets, will also miss Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid will miss his fourth straight game Saturday. That means the earliest he can return will be Tuesday in a rematch against the Bulls. Paul Reed will be a popular pickup in fantasy leagues, and he's coming off an impressive double-double versus Orlando on Wednesday with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal.