76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call
Embiid (ankle) is considered a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Embiid was held out of Friday's game against Atlanta with an ankle injury, and the star big man is apparently still bothered by the issue. The Sixers will wait until after pregame warmups to evaluate Embiid one final time and make an official call on his status. If he's held out again, expect Mike Muscala to make another start at center.
