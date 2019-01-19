76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call
Embiid (back) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
Nothing new here, as Embiid was listed as questionable on the initial report, but it looks as though his status will come down to a true game-time decision. The big man has been dealing with soreness in his back of late, but he's only missed one of the Sixers' last nine contests, and he played 35 minutes against the Pacers on Thursday night.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....