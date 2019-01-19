76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call

Embiid (back) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Nothing new here, as Embiid was listed as questionable on the initial report, but it looks as though his status will come down to a true game-time decision. The big man has been dealing with soreness in his back of late, but he's only missed one of the Sixers' last nine contests, and he played 35 minutes against the Pacers on Thursday night.