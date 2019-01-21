76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call

Embiid (back) will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Rockets, Sixers reporter Jessica Camerato reports.

As was the case Saturday against the Thunder, Embiid will go through a pregame workout before his status is determined. The big man has missed just one game since the start of January, but he continues to be bothered by soreness in his back, Given that he's played 35 and 34 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, if Embiid is cleared to play, he likely won't face a strict minutes limitation.