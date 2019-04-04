76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call

Embiid (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reports.

Coach Brett Brown said the Sixers are just being cautious with Embiid, who's missed the last three games for load management purposes. Brown said Embiid has had no issues with soreness or swelling, so if the big man is ultimately held out again, it would likely be for precautionary reasons, with the Sixers all but locked into the No. 3 seed in the East.