76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call

Embiid (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reports.

Coach Brett Brown said the Sixers are just being cautious with Embiid, who's missed the last three games for load management purposes. Brown said Embiid has had no issues with soreness or swelling, so if the big man is ultimately held out again, it would likely be for precautionary reasons, with the Sixers all but locked into the No. 3 seed in the East.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...