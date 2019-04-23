76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call

Embiid (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the 76ers have been cautious with Embiid throughout this first-round series. Still, he was listed as probable earlier in the day, so there's a strong chance the big man takes the floor.

