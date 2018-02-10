76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call Saturday

Embiid (ankle) will go through pre-game warmups to determine his availability for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

As expected, Embiid will test his ankle out in warmups before making a final call on his status for Saturday's contest, which is on the second half of a back-to-back set. If he's ruled out or ends up being limited, Richaun Holmes, Amir Johnson and Trevor Booker all stand to see increased workloads.