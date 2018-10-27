76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call

Embiid (ankle) will be a game-time decision Saturday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid is set to go through a pregame workout to determine his availability. There seems to be optimism surrounding the situation, as the injury wasn't as serious as initially thought. Still, if he happens to be sidelined, Amir Johnson and Mike Muscala would be in line for additional minutes.