76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call
Embiid (ankle) will be a game-time decision Saturday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid is set to go through a pregame workout to determine his availability. There seems to be optimism surrounding the situation, as the injury wasn't as serious as initially thought. Still, if he happens to be sidelined, Amir Johnson and Mike Muscala would be in line for additional minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Rolls ankle, questionable Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Team-high 30 points in losing effort•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads the way with 32 points Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant effort in comfortable victory•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in season opener•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...