76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time decision Tuesday
Embiid (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid was listed as questionable heading into shootaround, though it appears he's still dealing with some discomfort after testing his back out, which will cause him to be a game-time decision. It wouldn't be surprising if the 76ers opted to hold their star big man out, however, considering his injury history. If he's ultimately sidelined, Trevor Booker, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson are all candidates to see extended run.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...