76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time decision Tuesday

Embiid (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was listed as questionable heading into shootaround, though it appears he's still dealing with some discomfort after testing his back out, which will cause him to be a game-time decision. It wouldn't be surprising if the 76ers opted to hold their star big man out, however, considering his injury history. If he's ultimately sidelined, Trevor Booker, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson are all candidates to see extended run.