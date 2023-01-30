Embiid (foot) participated in the 76ers' morning shootaround but remains questionable for Monday's contest against the Magic, and his official availability won't be known until he goes through pregame warmups, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid has missed four contests in January due to left foot soreness and is listed as questionable for a third straight game. Despite the injury designations, the MVP candidate ultimately suited up in Philadelphia's past two contests and posted double-doubles in each of those appearances, including a ridiculous 47-point, 18-rebound performance in a win over the Nuggets on Saturday. The lingering issue isn't believed to be a major concern, but the 76ers will presumably continue playing it cautiously with Embiid, who could get occasional days off to manage his workload. Official word on Embiid's status for Monday's game should arrive closer to the 7 p.m. ET opening tip.