76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be limited Tuesday
Embiid will only play in the first half of Tuesday's exhibition game against Guangzhou, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
No surprise here, as most superstars will have their workloads closely monitored in what are ultimately meaningless preseason games. By all accounts, Embiid is fully healthy as the regular season looms, and the Sixers even hinted over the weekend that the big man could play in both sets of some back-to-backs this season.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Could play back-to-backs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through full practice•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he's lost 25 pounds•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in painful loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in Game 6 victory•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Turnover machine in Game 5 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.