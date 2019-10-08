76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be limited Tuesday

Embiid will only play in the first half of Tuesday's exhibition game against Guangzhou, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

No surprise here, as most superstars will have their workloads closely monitored in what are ultimately meaningless preseason games. By all accounts, Embiid is fully healthy as the regular season looms, and the Sixers even hinted over the weekend that the big man could play in both sets of some back-to-backs this season.