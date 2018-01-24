76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be playing back-to-backs 'fairly soon'
Embiid, according to coach Brett Brown, will be participating in both games of back-to-back sets "fairly soon", Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Embiid has been one of the best fantasy options on a per-game basis this season -- his 45.4 fantasy point average in standard point formats ranking ninth. That slips to 28th, however, when accounting for total fantasy points accrued. That's in large part due to the fact that he's been playing in just one of the games during back-to-backs as a result of his injury history and the 76ers taking a conservative approach with his health. With that slated to change soon, Embiid will become an even more enticing fantasy asset.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Pours in game-high 29 in Saturday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Excels in Thursday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Hopes to be cleared for back-to-backs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Boston•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out practice Sunday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.