76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be playing back-to-backs 'fairly soon'

Embiid, according to coach Brett Brown, will be participating in both games of back-to-back sets "fairly soon", Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Embiid has been one of the best fantasy options on a per-game basis this season -- his 45.4 fantasy point average in standard point formats ranking ninth. That slips to 28th, however, when accounting for total fantasy points accrued. That's in large part due to the fact that he's been playing in just one of the games during back-to-backs as a result of his injury history and the 76ers taking a conservative approach with his health. With that slated to change soon, Embiid will become an even more enticing fantasy asset.