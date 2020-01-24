76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be re-evaluated Monday
Embiid (finger) went through a full practice with contact Friday and is expected to be reevaluated Monday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 25-year-old will unsurprisingly miss Saturday's game against the Lakers, but the fact he went through contact drills in practice is a good sign for his recovery from surgery on his left finger/hand. If all goes well Embiid could conceivably return to the court for Tuesday's matchup with Golden State.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Cleared for conditioning drills•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out at least two weeks after surgery•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dealing with torn ligament•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Thursday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Fails to practice•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Strong game despite injuring finger•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...