76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be re-evaluated Monday

Embiid (finger) went through a full practice with contact Friday and is expected to be reevaluated Monday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 25-year-old will unsurprisingly miss Saturday's game against the Lakers, but the fact he went through contact drills in practice is a good sign for his recovery from surgery on his left finger/hand. If all goes well Embiid could conceivably return to the court for Tuesday's matchup with Golden State.