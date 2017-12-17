76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be rested Monday

Embiid will sit out Monday's game against the Bulls for rest, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Sixers are heading into a back-to-back set and play three games in the next four days, so Embiid will get the night off to avoid a heavy workload. He's also dealing with some minor back tightness, but still look for him to rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Kings. That should mean big minutes for both Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes, especially considering Trevor Booker (ankle) will also be sidelined for Monday's contest.