76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be rested Saturday
Embiid is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to rest purposes.
Embiid isn't coming off a large workload, as he played just 27 minutes in Thursday's game against the Nets, but the big man did put up a monster stat line of 39 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in the game. Regardless, Embiid will have the night off as the team kicks off a three-game road trip, which will likely result in more minutes at center for Boban Marjanovic.
