76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be rested Tuesday

Embiid will not play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to rest purposes, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid is coming off a monster performance in Sunday's game against the Bucks, posting 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes in the five-point victory. He'll now get Tuesday night off as part of his load management and then be back for Wednesday's matchup against Boston. Boban Marjanovic and Jonah Bolden should see extended minutes in Embiid's absence.