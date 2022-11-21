Embiid has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets and Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a left midfoot sprain, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly Embiid sustained the injury, as he still managed 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves. Nonetheless, it appears the 76ers expect to be without their star big man for the upcoming back-to-back set, so his next chance to return to the court will arrive Friday against the Magic. Paul Reed, Montrezl Harrell and Georges Niang are candidates to see increased run in the frontcourt until Embiid returns.