Embiid (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Portland, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was a late scratch against Denver on Saturday for the same reason, and now he'll sit out the front end of the 76ers' upcoming back-to-back set. Whether he plays against the Warriors on Tuesday remains to be seen, but he's considered day-to-day. Paul Reed will be a popular streaming option Monday after he produced 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 42 minutes against Denver.