76ers' Joel Embiid: Will not play Monday
Embiid will not play in Monday's game against the Bucks due to rest purposes, but he is expected to play in the team's back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Despite his desire to play in back-to-backs, the 76ers will hold out their All-Star big man yet again, as they continue to have a cautious approach. Embiid has not shows any signs of being banged up, however, and it looks like the team will finally let him appear in a back-to-back set this weekend. But, for now, he will be rested for the first time in over a month. Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes will likely split time at center in Embiid's absence.
