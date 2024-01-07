Embiid (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was a late addition to the injury report Saturday afternoon and was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update. He didn't take the floor for warmups, however, and was ruled out shortly after. Embiid is dealing with some swelling after he twisted his knee Friday against the Knicks, but the good news for the 76ers is that they don't play again until Wednesday against Atlanta. Paul Reed will start in Embiid's place and is likely to see heavy minutes.