76ers' Joel Embiid: Will not play vs. Pistons

Embiid has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons due to rest purposes, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Head coach Brett Brown said that Embiid was noticeably fatigued following Wednesday's game in Toronto, so the team will give the big man a well-deserved night off. In Embiid's absence, Mike Muscala will likely be the biggest benefactor and see plenty of extra minutes at center, while Amir Johnson should also see some extended run.