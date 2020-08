Embiid (ankle) will start at center in Friday's regular season finale against the Rockets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 76ers are already locked into a playoff matchup with the Celtics, so it is a little surprising they are letting Embiid play with an ankle issue. However, like the other starters, they presumably just want him to stay in his normal routine. The most likely situation is that he will start the game but ultimately see a light workload.