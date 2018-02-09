76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Friday against Pelicans

Embiid (ankle) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Embiid was questionable for the contest due to a right ankle injury but has been cleared to play in the contest. He figures to resume his regular role in the starting rotation, although there is no word on whether or not his minutes will be restricted because of the ankle injury. The 76ers have exercised caution when playing their All-Star in back-to-back sets this season, which could impact his availability for Saturday's game against the Clippers.