76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Friday, rest Saturday
Embiid will be held out of Saturday's game against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As expected, the Sixers will continue to handle Embiid with caution, and that means holding him out of one-half of back-to-back sets. Expect Embiid to again play roughly 20-25 minutes Friday, as was the case in Wednesday's season-opener against Washington, before taking a seat Saturday, which will provide him with two full days off before Monday's matchup with the Pistons in Detroit.
