76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Monday

Embiid (knee) will play in Monday's Game 2 matchup with the Nets, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

He once again came into the game as a game-time decision, however, Embiid will attempt to give it a go. Although he saw a smaller role than usual in Game 1, Embiid was very productive while on the court, collecting 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...