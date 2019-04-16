76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Monday
Embiid (knee) will play in Monday's Game 2 matchup with the Nets, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
He once again came into the game as a game-time decision, however, Embiid will attempt to give it a go. Although he saw a smaller role than usual in Game 1, Embiid was very productive while on the court, collecting 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks.
