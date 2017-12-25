76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Monday vs. Knicks
Embiid (back) will play Monday against the Knicks, but it's uncertain if he'll be held to a minute restriction, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Initially deemed a game-time decision for Monday while still nursing a back injury that recently sidelined him for three consecutive contests, Embiid was given the green light to play after making it through warmups without incident. In his return to action in Saturday's loss to the Raptors, Embiid was limited to 23 minutes, so he should see his playing time increase at least slightly from that level in his second game back from injury.
