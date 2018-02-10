76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Saturday
Embiid (ankle) will start Saturday against the Clippers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid was dealing with some ankle soreness but will manage to suit up Saturday night, just his second career back-to-back set. The center logged 24 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's blowout win over the Pelicans.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Status for Saturday uncertain•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Friday against Pelicans•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable with right ankle injury•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...