76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Saturday

Embiid (ankle) will start Saturday against the Clippers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was dealing with some ankle soreness but will manage to suit up Saturday night, just his second career back-to-back set. The center logged 24 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's blowout win over the Pelicans.

