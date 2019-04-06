76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Saturday

Embiid (kneecap) will play Saturday against the Bulls, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid, despite a sore knee, will play Saturday. Across his past nine appearances, the center is averaging 29.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals in 34.0 minutes.

