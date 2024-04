Embiid (knee) is available and will play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid went through his regular routine in shootaround and looked unscathed, so he should be able to handle his regular workload in a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies. Embiid is averaging 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first two games since his return.