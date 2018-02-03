76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Saturday

Embiid will finish off the first back-to-back set of his career in Saturday's game versus the Pacers, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.

Embiid confirmed his status for Saturday following Friday's victory over the Heat. He provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), 11 boards, four assists, and three blocks across 31 minutes in the contest. The big man will presumably take on his usual workload, but the team could exercise caution should he show any signs of fatigue.