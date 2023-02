Embiid (foot) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Knicks.

Embiid was listed as questionable due to left foot soreness, but he was never really in danger of missing the contest, as he's appeared in five straight games despite the lingering issue. During that stretch, he's averaged 32.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.8 minutes.