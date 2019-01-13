76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Sunday vs. Knicks

Embiid (ankle) will play against the Knicks on Sunday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid was a game-time call Sunday after sitting out Friday's outing due to his ankle injury. Expect him to see his typical role, with Mike Muscala ready to see extra time off the bench if Embiid is at all limited in the contest.

