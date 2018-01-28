76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Sunday vs. Thunder
Embiid will play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer reports.
The Sixers are heading into a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, and while Embiid has been rested during one of those games for the duration of the season thus far, it's been confirmed that he'll at least be in the lineup for Sunday's contest. It was recently reported that Embiid could be cleared for back-to-backs by the end of the month, so it appears there's a chance he plays Monday as well. That said, fantasy owners will certainly want to monitor the situation. Over his last five contests, Embiid has averaged 22.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks across 32.0 minutes.
