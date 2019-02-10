76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Sunday
Embiid (illness) is available to play Sunday against the Lakers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
After some concerns that Embiid won't play Sunday due to an illness, the All-Star starter will indeed play Sunday in a nationally televised matchup with the Lakers. It's remains to be seen though if Embiid will have a minutes restriction, as his average workload this season is around 34 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...