76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Sunday

Embiid (illness) is available to play Sunday against the Lakers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

After some concerns that Embiid won't play Sunday due to an illness, the All-Star starter will indeed play Sunday in a nationally televised matchup with the Lakers. It's remains to be seen though if Embiid will have a minutes restriction, as his average workload this season is around 34 minutes per game.