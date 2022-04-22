Embiid may have suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb -- he'll undergo an MRI soon -- but he's vowed to continue playing through the injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid was seen wearing a protective brace at practice, though he wasn't limited besides that. Imaging will need to be done to determine the full extent of the injury, but it seems as if the medical staff thinks it's a torn ligament. He may be affected going forward, but the MVP candidate appears determined to play through the pain. The expectation is that he'll be available for Saturday's Game 4.