76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Thursday

Embiid (back) will play Thursday versus the Trail Blazers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was considered a game-time decision heading into the evening, but it looks like things went well during his pregame workout. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, the big man should take on his usual workload in the contest.

