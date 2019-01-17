76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Thursday
Embiid (back) will play Thursday against the Pacers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.
Embiid is dealing with a sore back and was seen getting stretched out by team trainers during pregame, but he's been cleared to play and is not expected to be limited. Embiid is coming off of a 31-point, 13-rebound outing in just 27 minutes Tuesday against Minnesota.
